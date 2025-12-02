Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Tuesday that Israel expects Syria to set up a demilitarized corridor stretching from Damascus to the occupied Golan Heights.

Netanyahu made the remarks after visiting Israeli soldiers who were wounded by gunfire in southern Syria during an Israeli incursion into the Beit Jinn area, which killed 13 Syrians, according to a statement by Netanyahu's office.

"The expectation from Syria is to establish a demilitarized buffer zone from Damascus to the buffer zone, including of course the approaches to Mount Hermon (Jabal al-Sheikh) and the Hermon peak."

He claimed that Israel would hold these territories "to ensure the security of Israeli citizens, and that is what obligates us," referring to Israel's seizure of the Syrian buffer zone last year.

"With goodwill and understanding of these principles, it is also possible to reach an agreement with the Syrians, but we will stand by our principles in any case," he said.

There was no immediate comment from Syrian authorities on Netanyahu's remarks.

On Monday, U.S. President Donald Trump warned Israel against destabilizing Syria, shortly before holding a phone conversation with Netanyahu.

"It is very important that Israel maintain a strong and true dialogue with Syria, and that nothing takes place that will interfere with Syria's evolution into a prosperous state," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

The U.S. president praised Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa, saying he is "working diligently" to ensure that "good things happen" for both countries.

"This is a historic opportunity... for peace in the Middle East," he said.

After the fall of the Bashar Assad regime in late 2024, Israel expanded its occupation of the Syrian Golan Heights by seizing the demilitarized buffer zone, a move that violated the 1974 Disengagement Agreement with Syria.