More than 2,000 people have been killed across the Middle East since the United States and Israel launched attacks on Iran on Feb. 28, with several neighboring countries drawn into the widening conflict.

Here are the ⁠death tolls reported by Sunday, over two ⁠weeks into the conflict. Reuters has not independently verified the figures.

IRAN - The most recent death toll, reported by state media on Monday, was at least 1,270 people. But Iran's ambassador to the U.N. said on March 6 that at least 1,332 ⁠people had been killed since the war began. There has been no clarification of the discrepancy. It was not clear if those figures include at least 104 people that the Iranian military said were killed in a U.S. attack on an Iranian warship off Sri Lanka's coast on March 4.

LEBANON - At least 850 people have been killed in Israeli strikes, according to Lebanese authorities. The World Health Organization said at least 98 of those killed were children.

IRAQ - At least 30 people have been killed, according to Iraqi health authorities. Most of those were members of the Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces. One foreign crew member was killed in an attack on tankers near an ⁠Iraqi ⁠port, according to port security officials.

ISRAEL - Twelve people have been killed, including nine people in an Iranian missile strike on Beit Shemesh near Jerusalem on March 1, according to Israel's ambulance service. The Israeli military said two of its soldiers were killed in southern Lebanon.

UNITED STATES - Thirteen service members have been killed. Six were confirmed dead after a U.S. military refueling aircraft crashed over Iraq, the U.S. military said, while seven others have been killed in action during operations against Iran.

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - Six people have been killed in Iranian attacks, according ⁠to the UAE's defense ministry.

KUWAIT - Authorities have reported six deaths - including two people killed in Iranian attacks, two interior ministry officers and two army soldiers.

SYRIA - Four people were killed when an Iranian missile struck a building in the southern Syrian city of Sweida on February 28, state news agency SANA said.

OMAN - Two people were killed in a drone strike on an industrial zone in Sohar province, marking the first fatalities inside the country, which has been hosting mediation talks between the U.S. and ⁠Iran. One ‌person died ‌earlier when a projectile hit a tanker off the coast of Muscat, ⁠the vessel's manager said.

SAUDI ARABIA - Two people were killed ‌when a projectile fell on a residential location in Al-Kharj city, southeast of the capital Riyadh.

BAHRAIN - Two people were killed in two separate Iranian attacks, with ⁠the most recent hitting a residential building in the capital Manama, according ⁠to the interior ministry.

FRANCE - One French soldier was killed and six others were wounded after ⁠a drone attack in northern Iraq, where they were providing counterterrorism training.