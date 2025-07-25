Pakistan on Friday strongly condemned Israel’s “unlawful” bid to assert sovereignty over the occupied West Bank, calling on the international community to act swiftly against what it described as a blatant violation of international law.

In a sharply worded statement, Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry denounced the Israeli Knesset’s move as “deplorable,” saying it reflects a continued disregard for Palestinian rights and established international norms.

“These deliberate and provocative actions expose the occupying power’s systematic efforts to derail peace initiatives and entrench its illegal occupation,” the statement said. “Such unilateral measures pose a grave threat to regional stability and the possibility of a just and lasting resolution.”

Islamabad also urged the international community to take swift and decisive action to hold Israel accountable for violations of U.N. Security Council resolutions and international humanitarian law.

Pakistan’s reaction followed a symbolic but controversial vote in the Israeli Knesset on Wednesday, where 71 lawmakers supported a nonbinding proposal urging the government to annex the occupied West Bank, including the Jordan Valley.

Thirteen lawmakers voted against it. The motion was submitted by members of the far-right Religious Zionism, Otzma Yehudit and Likud parties.

Israeli soldiers take position during an army operation in the West Bank, Nablus, Palestine, July 23, 2025. (EPA Photo)

Although the proposal carries no legal force, Israeli media described it as having significant “symbolic and historic weight.”

Indonesia urges global action amid Gaza crisis

In a separate development, Indonesia expressed deep concern over the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza, condemning the killing of civilians and warning that thousands now face starvation due to Israel’s blockade on aid.

Indonesia’s Foreign Ministry called on the U.N. Security Council to take urgent and concrete steps to halt Israeli aggression and ensure full humanitarian access.

Welcoming recent international pressure on Israel, Indonesia reiterated its call for a two-state solution based on international law and mutual coexistence.