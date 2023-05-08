Palestinian authorities urged the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) to step in to prevent Israel's settlement project in the archaeological site of Sebastia in the occupied West Bank.

"We call on the UNESCO agency to prevent the (Israeli) occupation authorities from establishing a settlement project near the Sebastia village (north of Nablus city)," Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh said during a cabinet meeting.

He warned that the Israeli settlement project will cause heavy damage to the historical site near the village.

Sebastia Mayor Mohammad Azem said the Israeli project aims to turn the archaeological site into a park.

"The project includes building a road, carrying out digging works and establishing electricity networks that will totally change the historical character of the area," he told Anadolu.

Sebastia site is an ancient and historic site that dates back to the Hellenistic and Roman eras.

According to Haaretz newspaper, the Israeli government approved a proposal to invest 29 million Israeli shekels ($8 million) to develop the Sebastia site to allow more settlers to reach the area and to decrease Palestinians' access there.