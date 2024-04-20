Palestinian Authority will reconsider its relations with the United States after its veto of Palestine's full membership in the U.N., President Mahmoud Abbas said Saturday.

"The United States has violated all international laws and disregarded all promises regarding the two-state solution and achieving peace in the region," Palestinian President Abbas told the official Palestinian news agency WAFA on Saturday.

The U.S. must recognize that the region will not stabilize without a just solution to the Palestinian question issue, Abbas continued.

"We will reconsider bilateral relations with the United States to ensure the protection of our people's interests," he said.

He also criticized Washington's support for Israel, for example by supplying the country with weapons during the Gaza war.

Abbas, described the U.S. veto in the U.N. Security Council as disappointing and irresponsible.

The Palestinian leadership would develop a new strategy to advance the Palestinian cause, he pledged.

A resolution in favor of full membership for a Palestinian state at the United Nations failed in the U.N. Security Council on Thursday due to a veto by the U.S.