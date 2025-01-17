The Palestinian Authority is ready to assume "full responsibility" in the Gaza Strip, Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas said Friday, following the announcement of a cease-fire deal between Israel and Hamas.

"The Palestinian government, under President Abbas' directives, has completed all preparations to assume full responsibility in Gaza," including the return of the displaced, providing basic services, crossings management and reconstruction of the war-torn territory, a presidency statement said.

While Hamas has exercised full control in Gaza since 2007, its rival the Palestinian Authority (PA), dominated by the Fatah movement, runs the West Bank.

Hamas, which won the last Palestinian legislative elections in 2006, indicated earlier in the war that it was not seeking to govern post-conflict Gaza.

Hamas sources have told AFP they would be ready to hand over Gaza's civilian affairs to a Palestinian entity.

Currently, Israel has no definitive stance on post-war governance beyond rejecting any role for both Hamas and the PA.

Israeli officials including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have repeatedly opposed Hamas or the PA ruling the Palestinian Territory.

But U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said last week that the PA should be the one to run the coastal territory.

Palestinian leaders across factions have long said that Gaza's future is for them to decide, rejecting any outside interference.

The Israeli government has convened to vote on the Gaza deal after the security cabinet approved it earlier on Friday.

Should the deal take effect, truce mediators the United States, Qatar and Egypt will monitor the cease-fire via a body based in Cairo, Qatar's prime minister said.