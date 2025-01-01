The Palestinian Authority said late Wednesday it ordered the suspension of broadcasts by the Qatar-based Al-Jazeera television network across the Palestinian territories, the official news agency said.

"The specialised ministerial committee, comprising the ministries of culture, interior and communications, has decided to suspend broadcasts and freeze all activities of Al Jazeera satellite channel and its office in Palestine," the Wafa news agency said.

"The committee also ordered the temporary suspension of work by all journalists, staff, and associated channels affiliated with Al Jazeera. The decision will remain in effect until the network resolves its legal status, which was deemed in violation of applicable laws and regulations in Palestine," it added.

Authorities accused the network of broadcasting "inciteful content, spreading misinformation, and interfering in internal Palestinian affairs," which they claimed stirred division and instability.

The ministerial committee emphasized that the suspension is temporary and will remain in effect until Al-Jazeera "complies fully with Palestinian laws and regulations."

The move follows a series of public campaigns by Palestinian Authority officials and affiliated groups on social media, criticizing Al-Jazeera's coverage of recent clashes between Palestinian security forces and resistance groups in the Jenin refugee camp.

Last week, Al-Jazeera condemned what it called an "incitement campaign" against its journalists, particularly correspondent Mohammed al-Atrash.

In a statement, the network emphasized that its coverage of Jenin's events was balanced, with platforms for both resistance voices and Palestinian security forces.

An Al-Jazeera employee contacted by Agence France-Presse (AFP) confirmed that the network's office in Ramallah had received a suspension order on Wednesday.

The Ramallah-based Palestinian Authority's decision comes more than three months after Israeli forces raided the network's office in Ramallah.

The network is already banned from broadcasting from Israel amid a long-running feud with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government, which has only worsened during the ongoing war in Gaza.