An Israeli airstrike killed three Palestinians, including a child, in central Gaza on Monday, Palestinian health authorities said, the latest Israeli violation despite a U.S.-brokered cease-fire that has officially been in effect since October.

An Israeli military official confirmed that an airstrike had been carried out but did not provide further details.

Gaza's Health Ministry said the strike occurred around 9:30 a.m. (0630 GMT) in the central city of Deir al-Balah, an area administered by Hamas. Israel occupies roughly 60% of the Gaza Strip.

The ministry said 12 Palestinians, including eight men and four children, have been killed by Israeli forces since Saturday.

Separately, the Palestinian Health Ministry said an Israeli military raid in the occupied West Bank city of Al-Bireh killed a Palestinian teenager. The Israeli military said it was reviewing the incident, adding that troops had opened fire at a suspect who was throwing rocks.

Israel has continued carrying out strikes in Gaza since the cease-fire took effect last October, claiming it is targeting fighters who pose a threat to its forces or were involved in the Oct. 7 attack, but its attacks mostly target civilian areas.

Hamas has repeatedly accused Israel of violating the cease-fire. Nikolay Mladenov, the U.S. President Donald Trump-appointed Board of Peace envoy to Gaza, has said both Israel and Hamas have violated the agreement.

According to figures released by both sides, 1,045 Palestinians – many of them civilians – and four Israeli soldiers have been killed in Gaza since the cease-fire began eight months ago.