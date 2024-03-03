The Palestinian death toll in Gaza kept climbing Sunday, with at least 90 Palestinians killed and 177 others injured in Israeli atrocities in the last 24 hours, the territory's Health Ministry confirmed.

"The Israeli occupation committed nine massacres against families in the Gaza Strip, leaving 90 martyrs and 177 injured during the past 24 hours," the ministry said in a statement.

"Many people are still trapped under rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them," the statement said.

Flouting the International Court of Justice's provisional ruling, Israel continued its onslaught on the Gaza Strip where at least 30,410 Palestinians have been killed, mostly women and children, and 71,700 injured since Oct. 7, according to Palestinian health authorities.

Israel has pounded the Gaza Strip since a cross-border incursion by Hamas, which Tel Aviv says killed nearly 1,160 people.

The Israeli war on Gaza has pushed 85% of the territory's population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the U.N.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice. An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.

Hostilities have continued unabated, however, and aid deliveries remain woefully insufficient to address the humanitarian catastrophe.