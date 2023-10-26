The Palestinian death toll in Gaza crossed yet another grim mark Thursday as the Health Ministry confirmed at least 7,028 people have now been killed in Israeli airstrikes since the Oct. 7 Hamas incursion.

The number of dead, includes some 2,913 children, 1,709 women and 397 elderly people, making up over 65% of the total death toll, which is the highest number of war fatalities in Gaza since Israel unilaterally withdrew from the territory in 2005.

The ministry spokesperson Ashraf al-Qedra said during a press conference: "In addition, 18,484 citizens have been injured since Oct. 7."

He said the Israeli forces committed 43 massacres in the past 24 hours, killing 481 people, the majority of whom were displaced to the south of the Gaza Strip, an area that Israel claims to be safe.

"The Israeli occupation intentionally committed 731 massacres against families. We have received 1,650 reports of missing individuals, including 940 children who are still under the rubble," he continued.

The spokesperson said the Israeli forces deliberately targeted 57 health care facilities, rendering 12 hospitals and 32 primary care centers out of service, adding that 101 medics were killed in attacks.

He said Israel is destroying the health care system "by obstinately obstructing the entry of fuel and essential medical supplies."

Al-Qedra warned of "an impending health care disaster as hospitals are transformed into shelters for tens of thousands of displaced people, all within unhealthy conditions that contribute to the spread of epidemics and infectious diseases."