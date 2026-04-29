Israeli strikes across the Gaza Strip killed one Palestinian and injured at least two others Wednesday, medical sources said, marking the latest violations of a cease-fire in place since October 2025.

A Palestinian man was killed in a drone strike in the Al-Twam area northwest of Gaza City, with his body transferred to Al-Shifa Hospital, according to local medical officials.

In the northern town of Beit Lahia, a woman was wounded by Israeli gunfire, while another young Palestinian was injured after an Israeli quadcopter drone dropped a bomb in the Sheikh Nasser area, east of Khan Younis in southern Gaza, witnesses and medical sources reported.

Earlier in the day, Israeli forces demolished homes and residential buildings in areas under their control east of the Zeitoun neighborhood, southeast of Gaza City. The demolitions were accompanied by artillery shelling and gunfire, residents said.

Israeli artillery also targeted areas east of Deir al-Balah in central Gaza, while naval forces shelled the coast of Khan Younis, further heightening tensions despite the truce.

According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, at least 823 Palestinians have been killed and 2,308 injured in Israeli attacks since the cease-fire took effect on Oct. 10, 2025.

The cease-fire followed two years of Israeli military operations in Gaza that began in October 2023, leaving more than 72,600 Palestinians dead and over 172,400 wounded, while causing widespread destruction across the enclave.

Separately, in the occupied West Bank, Israeli forces killed a Palestinian man during a nighttime military operation near Ramallah, according to both Israeli and Palestinian sources.

The Israeli military claimed the man was involved in an attack on soldiers in the town of Silwad. It said a second suspect was arrested, while two Israeli soldiers were taken to the hospital with injuries.

The Palestinian Health Ministry identified the victim as a 37-year-old man and confirmed his death. Palestinian reports indicated Israeli troops had entered his home prior to the incident, though the circumstances remain unclear.

Israeli media reported that one Palestinian allegedly stabbed soldiers while another physically assaulted them, but the details could not be independently verified.

Violence has surged across the occupied West Bank since the outbreak of the Gaza war in October 2023. According to Palestinian officials, at least 1,073 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli raids, armed confrontations and settler attacks since then.

The escalation comes amid continued tensions despite the Gaza cease-fire, with increasing reports of violence by illegal Israeli settlers against Palestinian communities.