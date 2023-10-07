Palestine's President Mahmoud Abbas emphasized the Palestinian people's right to defend themselves in the face of Israel's ongoing attacks following a surprise attack by Hamas, which said that the attacks were launched in response to aggression against the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

During an urgent meeting with top civil and security officials, the Palestinian president ordered necessary protection for people, stressing the right of the Palestinian people to "defend themselves against the terrorism of settlers and the occupation forces."

At least 20 Israelis were killed and over 540 others injured since Friday morning in rocket attacks from the Gaza Strip, according to media reports.

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported at least four Palestinians were killed and five others injured in clashes between the Israeli army and Palestinian groups in the Gaza Strip border area.

Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh on Saturday described the operation against Israel as a "heroic epic" in response to aggression against Al-Aqsa Mosque.

"In these historical moments, we are engaged in a heroic epic for the sake of Al-Aqsa Mosque, our sanctities, and our prisoners," Haniyeh said in a statement.

He said "The Zionist aggression reached its peak during the past days, as thousands of settlers desecrated the Al-Aqsa," adding that Israel also continues its aggression in the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

The Israeli army declared a "state of readiness" for war after Palestinian factions in the Gaza Strip fired a barrage of rockets toward Israel.

'Operation Al-Aqsa Flood' proceeding according to plan: Palestinian group

The Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Palestinian resistance group Hamas, announced starting Operation Al-Aqsa Flood with rockets targeting enemy sites, airports, and military installations.

It also released a video clip showing capturing a number of Israeli soldiers during the operation.

The Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Palestinian resistance group Hamas, said on Saturday that "Operation Al-Aqsa Flood" is proceeding as planned to hold Israel accountable for its aggression.

"Al-Aqsa Flood Operation is proceeding on the ground according to plan," said the group's spokesman Abu Ubaida in a statement, according to the Hamas-affiliated Al-Aqsa satellite channel.

He stated that through this attack "the Palestinian resistance is holding Israel accountable for its aggression against the Holy Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Palestinian prisoners."

"This is a historic opportunity to bring the occupation to its knees," the spokesman added, calling on the Palestinians in the West Bank and inside Israel to "engage in the battle."

The Al-Qassam Brigades announced starting "Operation Al-Aqsa Flood" with rockets targeting enemy sites, airports, and military installations.

Israel has declared a "state of readiness" for war after Palestinian factions in the Gaza Strip fired an intense barrage of rockets early Saturday toward Israel, reports Israel Broadcasting Authority.

The rocket salvoes were fired from different locations in the enclave but Israel's Iron Dome defense system intercepted many, according to an Anadolu correspondent.

Israel deployed its forces to deal with the Palestinian gunmen's infiltration from Gaza, the Army Radio added.

Dozens of Israeli warplanes hit 21 Hamas sites in Gaza, the Israeli army claimed in a statement.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Al-Quds Brigades claimed it captured a number of Israeli soldiers in Gaza.