Germany said Friday that Palestinians should be involved in shaping U.S. proposals to rebuild Gaza after the war.

"Yesterday, we took note of the plans presented in Davos. The Palestinian population of Gaza must continue to be closely involved in all plans and their rights must be upheld," deputy Foreign Ministry spokesman Josef Hinterseher told journalists in Berlin.

He was referring to a presentation made by U.S. President Jared Kushner's son-in-law during the inauguration of the Board of Peace in Davos, showing a new Gaza with high-rise buildings and a coastline that attracts tourists, besides residential, agricultural and industrial units.

Hinterseher, however, welcomed the U.S. announcement of an upcoming reconstruction conference, calling it "an important signal.”

Meanwhile, a spokeswoman for the Economic Cooperation and Development Ministry, Lisa Royaee, said there are "clear red lines when it comes to rebuilding [in Gaza], which means no annexation and the focus must be on the population.”

The creation of the board coincided with the launch of phase two of the Gaza cease-fire agreement, which halted Israel’s war on Gaza that killed more than 71,000 people in two years.

The board, chaired by Trump, was originally conceived to oversee the cease-fire and reconstruction of Gaza, but its charter expands its mandate to peace-building in all areas affected by or at risk of conflict.