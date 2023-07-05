As Israel ended its multifaceted and brutal 48-hour raid in the occupied West Bank, Palestinians returned to the scarred streets of Jenin on Wednesday.

While some of them were preparing heroes' funerals for the dead while others set about repairing the 75-year-old refugee camp.

Paving had been churned up by armored bulldozers, causing a water pipe to burst and leaving sodden gullies of rubble that residents – many of whom had holed up at home, or evacuated as a precaution – traversed with a grim and businesslike gait.

After months of spiraling skirmishes, Israel on Monday swamped the city's refugee camp with hundreds of commandos backed by combat drones. Commanders claimed the operation – dubbed "Home and Garden" – aimed to root out Palestinian armed groups.

"They did not get what they wanted, thank God. The youths are fine, the families are fine and the camp is fine," Mutasem Estatia, a father of six, told Reuters after what he described as two nights being kept away, one of them in Israeli detention.

Thirteen Palestinian men or male teenagers were killed, five of them confirmed as members of Hamas or Islamic Jihad. Scores of Palestinians were wounded. One Israeli soldier was also killed in the clashes.

Israeli forces also detained around 150 Palestinians and allegedly destroyed multiple weapons caches.

"There are 12 martyrs and we are proud of them, but we expected more damage given the raid's scale," Estatia said.

Israel appeared poised to return to Jenin and other areas of the occupied West Bank, where Palestinians seek statehood.

"I've made clear that this broad action in Jenin is not a one-off," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told Channel 14 TV Monday. "It will be the beginning of regular incursions and continuous control of the territory ..."

As the troops withdrew overnight, Israel reported a volley of rockets from the Gaza Strip, another Palestinian territory. The rockets were shot down and Israel's air force struck targets in Gaza belonging to the ruling Hamas, causing no casualties.

In a further sign of violence spilling over from Jenin, a Palestinian rammed his car into pedestrians in Tel Aviv on Monday and stabbed eight people before he was shot dead. Hamas claimed him as a member.

"We say to the enemy: The time when you could practice your aggression against our people without paying the price has passed. Today, Jenin is teaching you a lesson in resistance and steadfastness," Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh said in a statement.

The tenement-like camp houses refugees from the 1948 war of Israel's founding. Poverty, frustrated peace diplomacy and political drift have stoked support for groups like Islamic Jihad and Hamas.