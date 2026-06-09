A U.N.-mandated inquiry reported Tuesday that Palestinian civilians are facing "mass atrocities" committed by Israeli forces and settlers.

Civilians across war-ravaged Gaza and the occupied West Bank are being "systematically and deliberately" subjected to severe rights violations, the U.N.'s Independent International Commission of Inquiry said.

In the Gaza Strip, "ordinary Palestinians find themselves trapped between the structural violence and mass atrocities of Israeli forces ... ," the report said.

In the West Bank, which has seen soaring violence since Israel's genocidal Gaza war was launched in October 2023, the report described how Palestinian civilians were increasingly targeted by Israeli settler attacks.

"Violence by settlers is the direct outcome of Israeli policies that support, enable and protect their actions," commission chair Srinivasan Muralidhar said in a statement.

"What is alarmingly similar is the deliberate infliction of suffering on Palestinian civilians. While their origins and motivations differ, both operate within environments engineered by Israel," said Muralidhar, an Indian judge.

The U.N. Human Rights Council established the three-person commission in May 2021 to investigate alleged rights violations in Israel and the Palestinian territories.

Tuesday's report focused heavily on the situation in the West Bank, which has been occupied by Israel since 1967.

In the territory, Israeli soldiers or settlers have killed at least 1,080 Palestinians since October 2023, according to an AFP tally based on Palestinian Health Ministry data.

The inquiry found that at least 26 Palestinians were killed and at least 1,570 were injured by settlers between January 2023 and December 2025.

"This trend continues in 2026 with attacks carried out on a daily basis," the investigators said.

End settler activity

The report, which will be presented to the rights council Monday, concluded that Israel was responsible for enabling the settlers' action.

Settler violence "functions as a means of implementing Israeli state policy," it charged, with both focused on "entrenchment of Israeli settlements, annexation of Palestinian territory and displacement of Palestinians from their land."

The report called on Israel to stop the violence. Israel, it said, must "immediately end the unlawful occupation of Palestinian territory," stop all new settlement activities and remove all settlers and settlements.

"The relentless, daily assaults by Israeli settlers against Palestinians are intolerable - and must end. Israel must stop supporting this violence and ensure that its security forces safeguard the Palestinian civilian population," said the U.N. commission.

"The international community must exert concerted pressure on Israel to fulfil its obligations under international law and to take immediate decisive action to dismantle settlements and outposts, and end settler violence once and for all," he added.

Gaza death toll nears 73,000

Meanwhile, Israeli attacks killed eight more Palestinians in the last 24 hours in the Gaza Strip, pushing the death toll since October 2023 to 72,988, the Health Ministry said Tuesday.

Another 34 Palestinians were wounded by Israeli army fire during the same period, the ministry said in its daily statistical report.

The ministry did not provide details on the circumstances of the casualties, as the Israeli army continued to violate a cease-fire agreement in effect since Oct. 10, 2025, through shelling and gunfire.

According to the ministry, at least 978 people have been killed and 3,097 others injured in Israeli attacks since the cease-fire. The agreement was reached after two years of a genocidal war Israel launched on Oct. 7, 2023.

Along with the casualties, the war caused widespread destruction that affected 90% of civilian infrastructure, with the United Nations estimating reconstruction costs at about $70 billion.