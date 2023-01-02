The Palestinian Authority issued a warning against Israel over reports that National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir may visit the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in East Jerusalem. Former Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid also criticized the plans for being "provocative."

Nabil Abu Rudeineh, a spokesperson for the Palestinian Authority, said repeated Israeli threats to the status quo at Al-Aqsa Mosque "will have serious consequences for everyone."

Al-Aqsa Mosque is the world's third-holiest site for Muslims. Jews call the area the Temple Mount, saying it was the site of two Jewish temples in ancient times.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, where Al-Aqsa is located, during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war. It annexed the entire city in 1980, in a move never recognized by the international community.

Abu Rudeineh also warned that if the U.S. fails to pressure Israeli leaders to cease their provocations, the situation may "get out of control."

If confirmed, the tour will be the first by Ben-Gvir to the Al-Aqsa complex since he joined Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's new government last week.

Ben-Gvir holds far-right views on the Palestinians and has called for their displacement. He has repeatedly joined Israeli settlers in storming the mosque complex in East Jerusalem.

The far-right politician also caused a wave of escalation in the occupied city after setting up an office in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood.

Last November, President Isaac Herzog warned in a leaked audio that "the whole world is worried" about Ben-Gvir's extremist views.

Lapid criticizes Ben-Gvir's plans

Former Israeli Prime Minister Lapid on Monday slammed a planned visit by National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir to the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex in East Jerusalem as a "deliberate provocation."

"Itamar Ben-Gvir must not go up to Temple Mount (Al-Aqsa Mosque complex)," Lapid said on Twitter, warning that the move would lead to "a deliberate provocation that will put lives in danger and cost lives."

Lapid called on current Prime Minister Netanyahu not to allow Ben-Gvir to go ahead with his visit.

Israeli public broadcaster KAN earlier said that Ben-Gvir's office had notified the police of his plans to visit the flashpoint site on Tuesday or Wednesday.