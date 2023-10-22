The Pentagon moved Saturday to step up U.S. military readiness in the Middle East in response to what it said were "recent escalations by Iran and its proxy forces" across the region.

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin ordered the activation of air defense systems and notified additional forces that they may be deployed soon.

Austin did not say how many U.S. troops would be added to those already in the region.

The Pentagon's moves came after what Austin described in a statement as "detailed discussions" with President Joe Biden.

"These steps will bolster regional deterrence efforts, increase force protection for U.S. forces in the region, and assist in the defense of Israel," Austin said.

The steps continued the Biden administration's support to Israeli war on Palestinians in response to the Oct. 7 surprise Hamas incursion.

Israel has since unleashed indiscriminate attack on Gaza Strip, killing over 4,500 people.

Austin said he had activated deployment of a Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) battery and additional Patriot battalions "throughout the region."

"Finally, I have placed an additional number of forces on prepare to deploy orders as part of prudent contingency planning, to increase their readiness and ability to quickly respond as required," Austin said.

Tensions are rising along Israel's northern border with Lebanon after the Israeli army traded fire with the Iran-backed Hezbollah group amid fears of opening a new front.

Armed factions close to Iran have threatened to attack U.S. interests in Iraq over Washington's support for Israel.

U.S. troops stationed at two bases in Iraq were targeted with rocket attacks Friday that caused no casualties.

Since Wednesday, three Iraqi bases used by U.S.-led coalition troops have been targeted in five separate attacks – Ain al-Assad, the Al-Harir base in northern Iraq and a military camp near Baghdad airport.