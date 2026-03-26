The Pentagon is reportedly preparing military options for a potential “final blow” in the Iran war that could include ground operations and a large-scale bombing campaign, according to Axios.

Citing U.S. officials and sources familiar with the discussions, the U.S.-based media reported that a "dramatic military escalation" was expected if there is no progress in talks between Tehran and Washington.

The sources said that options such as invading the strategically important islands of Kharg, Larak, Abu Musa and others, along with a blockade of ships carrying Iranian oil east of the Strait of Hormuz, were on the table.

The report stated that some U.S. officials believe that a "show of overwhelming force" to end the conflicts would give the U.S. greater leverage in negotiations.

A source familiar with the negotiation efforts said that Türkiye, Pakistan and Egypt are continuing their attempts to organize talks between the parties.

The source noted that Iran has rejected the U.S.' initial demands but has not completely withdrawn from the negotiations.

Despite the sources' statement, U.S. President Donald Trump has reportedly not reached a decision yet on any of these scenarios.

Any potential ground operations are seen as "hypothetical" by White House officials.