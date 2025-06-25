Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has signaled openness to a resumption of nuclear negotiations with the U.S. after a 12-day war with Israel over its nuclear program ended with a fragile cease-fire that appeared to be holding by late Tuesday.

In a phone call with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Pezeshkian expressed readiness to resolve difference with the U.S. “within the framework of international norms,” according to the presidential office.

"We hope that negotiations between Iran and the US will begin soon and lead to a positive outcome," Pezeshkian was quoted in his call with bin Salman.

Iran seeks fair and reasonable agreements within the framework of international law -- agreements that ensure the inalienable rights of the Iranian people and contribute to regional stability and development, he said.

"We have no demands beyond our rightful entitlements and welcome any support from friendly and brotherly nations in resolving these matters," he added.

The report noted that bin Salman indicated that his country condemned Israel's actions against Iran from the outset.

"We, nor any other country in our region, have opened our airspace for any action against Iran, and we will not do so. There will also be no operations against Iran from U.S. bases in our countries. We also understand your obligations to respond to the U.S. attack," said bin Salman.

Israel launched airstrikes on several sites in Iran beginning June 13, including military and nuclear facilities, alleging that Tehran was on the verge of producing a nuclear bomb -- a claim vehemently denied by Iran.

While Iran launched retaliatory missile and drone strikes, the U.S. joined the conflict by bombing three Iranian nuclear sites on Sunday.

After 12 days of combat between the two regional arch-foes, U.S. President Donald Trump announced overnight Monday a ceasefire between Israel and Iran to end the conflict, confirmed by both Iran and Israel. Israeli officials said their objectives regarding Iran's nuclear programme had been achieved.

Pezeshkian also welcomed the support of regional partners, including Oman, which recently mediated nuclear discussions between Tehran and Washington. Qatar also played a role in brokering the ceasefire, acting at the request of the U.S.

Pezeshkian has vowed a return to normal life for Iran in a televised address on Tuesday evening.

He praised Iran’s resilience and said: “Starting today, the government and relevant institutions will begin reconstruction and restore normalcy.”

Pezeshkian described the conflict as a "terrorist attack" that came while Iran was seeking diplomatic dialogue with the United States. "The enemies violated their commitments and launched an attack during negotiations - a betrayal that history will not forget," he said.