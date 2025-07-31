Portugal will consider whether to recognize the State of Palestine at the United Nations in September, Prime Minister Luis Montenegro's office said Thursday.

France, Britain and Canada have all in recent days voiced, in some cases qualified, intentions to diplomatically recognize a Palestinian state.

The moves have come as international concern and criticism has grown over worrying malnutrition in Gaza amid Israel's genocidal war.

Portugal "is considering recognition of the Palestinian state, as part of a procedure that could be concluded during the high-level week of the 80th United Nations General Assembly, to be held in New York in September," the statement said.

This decision was made after "multiple contacts" with partners, given "the extremely worrying developments in the conflict, both from a humanitarian perspective and through repeated references to a possible annexation of Palestinian territories" by Israel, the statement said.

A U.N.-backed international hunger monitoring organization on Tuesday that a "worst-case famine scenario" was underway in Gaza.

Portugal may join other countries such as Britain, Canada and France, which have signalled their intention to recognize the Palestinian state in September.

Spain recognised Palestinian statehood in May 2024 alongside Ireland and Norway and called on other EU countries to do the same.

Last week, French President Emmanuel Macron announced his country, a heavyweight in the EU, would officially recognize a Palestinian state at the United Nations General Assembly in September, hoping to create collective momentum in this direction.

About 144 of the 193 member states of the United Nations recognize Palestine as a state, including most of the global south as well as Russia, China and India.

"The government took a very carefully considered decision in consultation with its European and other partners," Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa responded immediately after the executive's announcement.