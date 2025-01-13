Progress has been made on certain core issues in cease-fire negotiations for Gaza and the coming days could be critical for putting an end to Israel's genocidal attacks on the blockaded Palestinian enclave, sources said Monday.

"The negotiation over some core issues made progress and we are working to conclude what remains soon," said an official who asked not to be named due to the sensitivity of the matter.

Four officials acknowledged that progress has been made. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to discuss the talks.

A U.S. official briefed on the negotiations said all sides are "closer than we've ever been, but it could still fall apart." The official declined to predict the timing of a potential agreement because he said it is too uncertain, with multiple moving parts still in play.

Two other officials, including one associated with Hamas, said there were still a number of hurdles. On several occasions over the past year, U.S. leaders have said they were on the verge of reaching a deal, only to have talks stall.

Another person familiar with the talks said there had been a breakthrough overnight and there was a proposed deal on the table. Israeli and Hamas negotiators will take it to their leaders for final approval, the person said.

The person said mediators from Qatar had put renewed pressure on Hamas to accept the agreement, while U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's envoy, Steve Witkoff, was pressing the Israelis. Witkoff recently joined the negotiations and has been in the region in recent days.

The negotiations involved the chiefs of Israel's Mossad and Shin Bet spy agencies, Qatar's prime minister as well as Steve Witkoff, who will become U.S. envoy when Trump takes office next week. Officials from the outgoing U.S. administration are also thought to have participated.

"The next 24 hours will be pivotal to reaching the deal," the official said.

Israel's Kan radio, citing an Israeli official, reported Monday that Israeli and Hamas delegations in Qatar had both received a draft and that the Israeli delegation had briefed Israel's leaders.

Israel, Hamas and the Foreign Ministry of Qatar did not respond to requests for confirmation or comment.

The U.S., Qatar and Egypt have worked for more than a year on talks to end the war in Gaza, so far fruitlessly.

Israeli media reveals details of potential cease-fire, prisoner exchange deal with Hamas

Details of proposed deal

Phase one, termed the "humanitarian phase," is set to last 42 days. It includes the release of 33 Israeli captives, both alive and deceased, with a focus on women, the elderly and the ill. In return, the Israeli military would withdraw from most areas it currently controls in Gaza.

The release of the first group of Israeli captives is planned for the seventh day after the cease-fire begins. Israel has also agreed to release hundreds of Palestinian prisoners, including those with long sentences or life terms.

For each Israeli female soldier released, 50 Palestinian prisoners are to be freed – 30 serving life sentences and 20 serving extended terms – the report said.

Similarly, for each Israeli woman or elderly civilian released, 30 Palestinian prisoners including minors, women and the sick would be freed.

The second phase, beginning on the 16th day of the agreement, would focus on broader negotiations for releasing the remaining captives, including soldiers and young detainees.

The third and final phase, according to the report, involves long-term arrangements, including discussions on an alternative administration for Gaza and plans for its reconstruction.

Concessions and disputes

The broadcaster said that as part of the emerging deal, Israel has agreed to allow displaced people to return to northern Gaza, a key demand from Hamas during negotiations. Security checks on vehicles would be conducted by an international body, while pedestrians would not be searched.

However, significant disputes remain. Hamas demands Israel's withdrawal from the Philadelphi Corridor, a border area between Gaza and Egypt, and a permanent cease-fire. Israel, however, is only prepared to agree to a temporary cease-fire and a phased withdrawal from the corridor.

Another point of contention is the depth of a buffer zone along Gaza's borders. Hamas insists on restoring pre-Oct. 7 conditions, with a buffer zone of 300-500 meters. Israel, by contrast, seeks a two-kilometer buffer.

Israel currently holds more than 10,300 Palestinian prisoners, while it is estimated that 99 Israelis are detained in Gaza. Hamas said that many Israeli captives have been killed in indiscriminate Israeli airstrikes.