Prominent Palestinian journalist Wael al-Dahdouh, who lost his entire family in Israeli attacks, left the Palestinian territory Tuesday for treatment.

Scenes of al-Dahdouh mourning his family and fleeing on foot from Gaza City have been broadcast globally over the weeks since the Israeli-Palestinian war erupted on Oct. 7.

Speaking to journalists in southern Gaza, the 53-year-old said he had crossed the Rafah border post with Egypt.

Al-Dahdouh later traveled onward to Qatar where he will undergo surgery for a wound sustained in an Israeli strike last month, which killed the Qatar-based network's cameraman Samer Abu Daqqa and several others.

His wife, two of their children and a grandson were killed in an October bombardment of central Gaza's Nuseirat refugee camp, while his eldest son was killed in strikes this month targeting a car in Rafah.

The Al Jazeera's Gaza bureau chief Al-Dahdouh entered Egypt along with a relative on Tuesday after four of his children made the crossing last week, he told Agence France-Presse (AFP).

Khaled Elbalshy, head of the Egyptian journalists' syndicate, said the organization had spoken to al-Dahdouh after he left Gaza.

The syndicate "thanks all the Egyptian state agencies and those who made efforts to help in the case of Wael Dahdouh and treating wounded Palestinians," Elbalshy wrote on Facebook.

Over 100 journalists have been killed in Israel's war on Gaza, according to the local authorities.