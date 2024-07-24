The Qatar-based Education Above All Foundation (EAA) remains steadfast in its mission to deliver educational services and solutions in conflict zones, recognizing the vital role education plays in individual and societal development.

Speaking to Daily Sabah, EAA's law and policy manager, Siraj Khan, highlighted the importance of education in promoting peace, stability, and resilience in conflict-affected regions.

“Providing educational services and solutions in conflict zones is crucial as it promotes interdependence and social development,” Khan explained. “Education is an important tool for fostering peace and stability in regions affected by conflict.”

Since its inception in 2012, EAA has implemented a multi-sectoral approach to address both current and future educational needs. The Foundation’s projects primarily focus on supporting poverty-stricken and conflict-affected communities, empowering individuals, and strengthening civil society structures to counter extremism.

60 Countries, 16M beneficiaries

EAA has made significant strides, supporting over 16 million children and adolescents across more than 60 countries.

This aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 4, emphasizing access to high-quality education globally.

Recent UNESCO data reveals a troubling trend, with the number of out-of-school children rising by 6 million since 2021, totaling 250 million.

EAA’s efforts include providing access to education in conflict zones through makeshift learning centers, community-based learning, and distance learning options.

The Foundation also offers psychosocial support to students affected by conflict and other challenging circumstances.

“We work with partners to ensure education continues even in the most intense conflict areas,” Khan noted. “Our goal is to bridge the gap for students without access to education, providing them with opportunities to learn and grow.”

Global Outreach

EAA’s initiatives span across diverse geographies, including Palestine, Ukraine, Afghanistan and various African nations. The Foundation’s work extends to remote and rural communities, often characterized by marginalized populations facing significant barriers to education.

“In Afghanistan, we have facilitated educational opportunities for refugees by offering placements in prestigious U.S. universities,” Khan said.

“In Africa, where poverty and extremism are prevalent, we have deployed programs to support out-of-school students in their pathway to re-enrollment and retention.”

The Foundation’s Protect Education in Insecurity and Conflict (PEIC) program advocates for education as a fundamental human right, protected by international human rights law and humanitarian law. EAA also sees education as an enabler of other fundamental rights.

Developmental Activities

The organization conducts a variety of developmental activities to address immediate educational needs and long-term systemic issues.

The Foundation’s four programs – Educate A Child (EAC), al Fakhoora, Reach Out To Asia (ROTA), and PEIC – focus on enrolling marginalized children in school, protecting educational environments, and supporting youth education aspirations.

“Our multi-sectoral and stakeholder approach ensures that educational solutions are comprehensive and tailored to meet local challenges,” Khan emphasized. “We aim to build capacities within educational systems to deliver quality education and address barriers such as conflict or socioeconomic factors.”

EAA’s projects have been well-received by partners, governments, and community members. The Foundation continues to advocate for stronger legal protections, enhanced security measures, and inclusive community engagement to protect education from attacks.

“Our efforts involve a multi-stakeholder approach, requiring investment in education infrastructure, child protection measures, and long-term support,” he explained.

“The buy-in of governments, non-state actors, and community partners is essential to achieve our goals,” said Khan.