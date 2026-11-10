Qatar's prime minister held separate talks with U.S. President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance, making "good progress" on Iran-related discussions, Al Jazeera reported late Monday, citing a source familiar with the meetings.

The source gave no details on what progress was made or whether the talks produced any agreement.

Earlier Monday, an unnamed Iranian official told the semiofficial Fars News Agency that reports of talks to reopen the Strait of Hormuz in exchange for the release of $8 billion in frozen Iranian assets were false.

The official said Tehran would engage only within the framework of seven conditions it had conveyed to Washington. They include lifting the naval blockade and unilateral sanctions, ensuring safe passage through the strait, releasing frozen Iranian assets, and ending the war.

The U.S. and Israel launched attacks on Iran on Feb. 28. A cease-fire was reached in April, but fighting between Washington and Tehran resumed in July as diplomatic efforts stalled.