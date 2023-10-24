Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani has called for Israeli accountability over Palestinian deaths in the blockaded Gaza Strip.

He urged the international community not to grant Israel "unrestricted authorization to kill" Palestinians in its indiscriminate bombing campaign of Gaza, in response to the Oct. 7 Hamas incursion.

He called the current situation a dangerous escalation that threatens global security.

"We say enough. Israel shouldn't be granted an unconditional green light and unrestricted authorization to kill," Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani said in an annual speech to open the Gulf Arab state's advisory Shura council, his first public comments since Qatar began its most recent efforts to mediate between Israel and Hamas.

The Palestinian health ministry said the Gaza death toll had topped 5,000 in two weeks of Israeli airstrikes. In comparison, Israeli casualties number around 1,400.

Since then, Qatar has had an open dialogue with both Israel and Hamas which has brought about the release of four hostages held by Hamas, including two Israeli women on Monday.

"We call for a serious regional and international stance against this dangerous escalation that we are witnessing, which threatens the security of the region and the world," Sheikh Al Thani said.

"We do not accept double standards and acting like the lives of Palestinian children aren't accounted for, as if they don't have faces or names."