A group of relatives of Israeli hostages held in Gaza stormed the Knesset Monday following reports of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejecting a deal with Hamas.

The action by about 20 people signaled growing domestic dissent in the fourth month of Israel's war on Gaza as they demanded that the lawmakers do more to try to free their loved ones.

One woman held up pictures of three family members who were among the 253 people seized in the Oct. 7 Hamas incursion that triggered the ongoing conflict.

Some 130 remain in captivity after others were brought home in a November truce.

"Just one I'd like to get back alive, one out of three!" the woman protester cried after pushing into the Knesset Finance Committee discussion.

Other protesters held up signs reading: "You will not sit here while they die there."

"Release them now, now, now!" they chanted.

U.S., Qatari and Egyptian efforts to mediate another release seem far from reconciling Israel's drive to destroy Hamas and Hamas' demand that Israel withdraw and free all of the thousands of Palestinians – including senior militants – from its prisons.

Netanyahu rejects deal

The fate of the hostages – 27 of whom Israel says have died in Gaza – has riveted the country. But relatives fear that war fatigue could soften that focus. Demonstrations that initially promoted national unity have become more aggressive.

On Monday, Netanyahu told hostage families that Hamas has made no solid offer that would see their loved ones freed, a day after he rejected conditions presented by Hamas to end the war and release hostages that would include Israel's complete withdrawal and leaving Hamas in power in Gaza.

Exterior view of the Knesset building in Jerusalem, Israel, April 30, 2023. (AP Photo)

"There is no real proposal by Hamas. It's not true. I am saying this as clearly as I can because there are so many incorrect statements which are certainly agonizing for you," Netanyahu's office quoted him as telling the group.

Outside Netanyahu's house in Jerusalem – on a street called Azza, Hebrew for Gaza – The Hostages and Missing Persons Families Forum has set up a vigil calling for a swap deal to be advanced.

"If the prime minister decides to sacrifice the hostages, he should show leadership and honestly share his position with the Israeli public," it said in a statement.

Families and supporters have also started camping outside Prime Minister Netanyahu's coastal home as well as the Knesset building.

"We will not leave him until the hostages are back," said Eli Stivi, whose son Idan is being held in Gaza.

Regular weekend rallies demanding the hostages be released have in recent weeks been reinforced by demonstrations calling for an election that might topple the hard-right government.

Anti-government protests that shook the nation in 2023 ceased after the Hamas Oct. 7 attack. Political rifts were set aside as Israelis rallied behind the military and the families of those killed or taken hostage.

But with the devastating war in Gaza in its fourth month and opinion polls showing lagging support for Netanyahu, calls for leadership changes are growing stronger.