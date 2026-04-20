Russia and Iran warned Monday of the risk of renewed escalation with the United States as both sides called for preserving a fragile cease-fire ahead of a looming deadline set by President Donald Trump.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi discussed the deepening crisis in a phone call, focusing on cease-fire violations and growing instability in the Gulf region.

According to Russia’s Foreign Ministry, Araghchi briefed Lavrov on Tehran’s position, accusing the United States of breaching the cease-fire through actions including what Iran described as an illegal naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz and the seizure of an Iranian container ship.

Moscow stressed that the cease-fire must be maintained within the framework initially agreed upon and announced through mediation efforts led by Pakistan. Both sides emphasized the need to avoid uncontrolled escalation and a return to armed confrontation.

Russia also reiterated its readiness to help facilitate dialogue between Iran and Arab Gulf states, while Iran pledged to ensure the safe and uninterrupted passage of Russian vessels and cargo through the strategic waterway.

The call came as tensions resurfaced over the weekend after U.S. forces seized an Iranian cargo vessel and Tehran responded by closing the Strait of Hormuz, a move that pushed oil prices higher and unsettled global markets.

Iran is also reviewing a U.S. proposal presented during a recent visit by Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir, though Tehran has yet to confirm participation in a second round of talks in Islamabad.

In a separate phone call, Araghchi told Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar that continued U.S. cease-fire violations remain a major obstacle to diplomacy. He said Iran would decide its next steps after assessing the situation.

A senior Pakistani official said Islamabad is working to bring Iran to the negotiating table, noting that “positive signals” have been received from Tehran as efforts intensify ahead of the cease-fire deadline.