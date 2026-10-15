The Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen's Houthis said Thursday it intercepted a cruise missile over the Medina region, home to Islam's second-holiest city, which the rebels had previously pledged to spare.

"Interception and destruction of a cruise missile in the Medina region," coalition spokesperson Turki Al-Malki wrote on X, with the statement also published by state media.

The statement did not identify who launched the missile or its intended target and provided no details on possible casualties or damage.

However, it came amid intensified Houthi missile and drone attacks on Saudi Arabia, including strikes targeting airports and energy facilities.

The coalition also accused the Houthis of carrying out a drone attack on the Taibah electricity distribution station in Medina on Sept. 29.

The attack knocked a transformer out of service but did not disrupt the electricity grid, according to al-Maliki. The facility supplies electricity to the Prophet's Mosque.

Thursday's incident came hours after the coalition said early Thursday that it intercepted and destroyed a drone over Saudi Arabia's Eastern Province.

A day earlier, the coalition announced that it had destroyed a ballistic missile launched by the rebels toward the Saudi capital Riyadh.

Saudi Arabia has led a military coalition supporting Yemen's government against the Houthis since 2015. The group has controlled the capital Sanaa and several provinces since 2014.