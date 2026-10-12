The Saudi-led coalition battling Yemen's Houthis said Monday it was dealing with drones and missiles heading toward Saudi Arabia, as hostilities with the Iran-aligned Yemeni group persist.
State-backed broadcaster Al Ekhbariya reported that the military coalition was responding to a missile and drone threat but did not specify where the projectiles were headed.
"Coalition: Dealing with a threat of drones and cruise missiles on the Kingdom currently underway," the broadcaster said in an online post.