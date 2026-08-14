Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman held talks with U.S. Central Command chief Adm. Brad Cooper on Thursday, focusing on efforts to ease regional tensions and strengthen defense cooperation between Riyadh and Washington, according to Saudi state media.

The meeting comes amid heightened regional tensions, with Saudi Arabia increasingly focused on preventing the conflict surrounding Iran from spilling further across the Gulf. Disruption in the Strait of Hormuz and continued friction between Washington and Tehran have raised concerns over maritime security and energy flows through one of the world’s most important shipping routes.

Security concerns have also intensified on Saudi Arabia’s southern flank. Iran-aligned Houthi forces recently targeted a Saudi Aramco refinery in Jazan with a drone, while renewed fighting in Yemen has fueled fears of a broader escalation after years of relative calm.

Riyadh has simultaneously moved to broaden its regional defense partnerships. Saudi Arabia, Türkiye and Pakistan signed the Mecca Joint Defense Agreement last week, establishing a collective defense framework and plans for closer political and military coordination.

Cooper, as head of CENTCOM, oversees U.S. military operations across the Middle East, putting his talks with the Saudi crown prince against the backdrop of Washington’s military posture toward Iran and its wider security commitments in the Gulf.