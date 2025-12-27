The Saudi-led Arab coalition in Yemen said Saturday it would take immediate action against any military activity by the Southern Transitional Council that disrupts ongoing de-escalation efforts, warning such moves endanger civilians and stability.

In a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency, coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki said the warning came in response to a request from Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council Chairman Rashad al-Alimi to take immediate measures to protect civilians in Hadramout in eastern Yemen.

Al-Maliki said the request followed "serious and shocking humanitarian violations against civilians by armed elements affiliated with the Southern Transitional Council."

The coalition's position comes as part of continued joint efforts by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to reduce tensions, secure the withdrawal of STC forces, hand over camps to National Shield Forces, and enable local authorities to carry out their responsibilities, he added.

"Any military movements (by STC) that contravene these efforts will be dealt with directly and immediately," Maliki said, adding that the objective is to protect civilians' lives and ensure the success of Saudi-Emirati de-escalation efforts.

The coalition reaffirmed its "firm and continued" support for Yemen's internationally recognized government and urged all parties to shoulder national responsibility, exercise restraint and respond to peaceful initiatives aimed at preserving security and stability.

Al-Alimi had asked Arab coalition forces on Friday to take all necessary military measures to protect civilians in Hadramout and support the Yemeni army in enforcing de-escalation, according to a statement broadcast by Yemen's state television.

Yemen's state news agency Saba cited an unnamed government source as saying Al-Alimi, along with members of the Presidential Leadership Council and the National Defense Council, was briefed on developments in Hadramout, including "hostile military operations by STC forces in recent hours and accompanying serious violations against civilians."

The source said the escalation, ongoing since the start of this month, constitutes a clear breach of the transitional framework, including the Riyadh Agreement, and undermines mediation efforts led by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Those efforts aim to reduce tensions, secure the withdrawal of STC forces from Hadramout and Mahra, and hand over camps to National Shield Forces affiliated with the Presidential Leadership Council and local authorities to restore security.

The Riyadh Agreement, signed in 2019, sought to contain infighting within Yemen's internationally recognized camp after clashes in Aden between government forces and the STC, which advocates southern secession.

The deal aimed to integrate the STC into government institutions, unify political and military decision-making, and transfer presidential powers to a collective Presidential Leadership Council.

Since Dec. 3, the STC forces have taken control of parts of Hadramout following clashes with the Hadramout Tribes Alliance and government-aligned First Military Region forces. Four days later, STC forces expanded their control to Mahra, which had been under government authority.

The STC says successive governments have politically and economically marginalized southern regions, a claim Yemeni authorities deny, as they insist on the country's territorial unity.

In the wake of those moves, unidentified airstrikes hit STC positions in Hadramout - the first such strikes since the recent deployments. The STC later said it was open to coordination with Saudi Arabia to safeguard shared interests and what it called "the aspirations of southern Yemen."

Saudi Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman said that the time has come for the STC to withdraw its forces from Hadramout and Mahra.

"It is time for the Southern Transitional Council to respond to efforts to end the escalation and withdraw its forces from military camps in Hadramout and Mahra," the minister said in a statement posted on the U.S. social media company X.

Saudi Arabia's stance drew broad support from Yemen's Presidential Leadership Council, the government, and political parties.

The Arab coalition was formed in 2015, led by Saudi Arabia, at the request of Yemen's internationally recognized government to counter the Houthis and restore state authority.