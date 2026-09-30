A Saudi official has denied that kingdom representatives attended a Sunday meeting in Abu Dhabi between the Israeli prime minister and the UAE president.

Israeli media had claimed that Saudi officials attended an expanded meeting after the talks between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Emirati President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, saying the focus was security cooperation, Iran, Yemen's Houthis and regional defense systems.

"No official meetings. No talks. Nothing whatsoever. Our stance on Israel remains unchanged," a Saudi official told AFP Tuesday.

The United Arab Emirates is a top U.S. ally in the region and one of a handful of Arab nations with official ties to Israel after signing the Abraham Accords during U.S. President Donald Trump's first term in 2020.

Saudi Arabia has maintained that it will not normalize relations with Israel without a clear path to Palestinian statehood.