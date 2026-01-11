Reza Pahlavi, the U.S.-based son of the ousted Iranian shah, said on Sunday he is ready to return to the country and lead a transition to a democratic government.

"I'm prepared to return to Iran at the first possible opportunity. I'm already planning on that," Pahlavi said on Fox News show "Sunday Morning Futures" with Maria Bartiromo.

He added: "My job is to lead this transition to make sure that no stone is left unturned, that in full transparency, people have an opportunity to elect their leaders freely and to decide their own future."

Iran has been roiled by street protests since Dec. 28 that have taken hold nationwide, challenging the theocratic government that has ruled the country since the 1979 revolution.

Pahlavi has claimed a leadership role in the opposition from exile.

Many in Iran are pinning their hopes on support from abroad. During the current mass protests, the slogan "Long live the king" was also heard - a direct reference to Pahlavi.