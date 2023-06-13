Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf al-Sabah was reappointed as Kuwait's prime minister after a decree issued by the country's crown prince Tuesday.

The prime minister's previous government resigned following parliamentary elections earlier this month.

The Gulf Arab state, an OPEC member, has seen prolonged bickering between the government and the elected parliament that has hampered fiscal reforms.

The Kuwaiti parliament first elected in 2020 was dissolved last year to end the impasse, and a vote was held in September in which the opposition made gains. But the Constitutional Court in March annulled those results and restored the previous assembly.

The parliament was dissolved again in May upon a ruling by the country's Constitutional Court.

Kuwait bans political parties but has given its legislature more influence than similar bodies in other Gulf monarchies, and political stability has traditionally depended on cooperation between the government and parliament.

The U.S.-allied state has strong fiscal and external balance sheets, but the infighting and political gridlock have hampered investment and reforms to reduce its heavy reliance on oil revenues.

Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al Sabah, the emir's son, in January, had submitted his government's resignation due to friction with the parliament elected in 2020. He was renamed premier in March and a new Cabinet was announced this month.