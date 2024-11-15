South Africa’s Foreign Minister Ronald Lamola called for an immediate cease-fire in Gaza on Thursday, following political talks with his Egyptian counterpart, Badr Abdelatty, in Cairo.

"A swift and lasting cease-fire is essential in Gaza, with concerted efforts to reach a concrete peace settlement on the Palestinian issue, based on a two-state solution," Lamola told reporters.

He praised Egypt's ongoing efforts to mediate a truce in Gaza, where more than 43,000 people have been killed since the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks.

Egypt, along with the U.S. and Qatar, has been involved in trying to broker a deal to end the war, but no agreement has been reached so far.

South Africa filed a case against Israel in December, accusing it of committing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza.

The Hague-based court has so far issued three rounds of emergency measures, ordering Israel to halt its attacks in Rafah and open more land crossings for aid into the enclave. Pretoria submitted more evidence to back its case late last month.

Lamola applauded members of the African peace mission on the Ukraine war for their constructive role in seeking a mediated solution. "In this complex world, South Africa and Egypt, working together with other countries, should continue their approach as voices of reason for peace in an increasingly volatile, strained international system," he said.

He added that they also discussed conflicts in Africa, noting that ongoing wars threaten to derail the democratic and peaceful gains the continent has achieved.

Lamola pointed to challenges like instability in the Sahel, Libya, the war in Sudan, the situation in South Sudan, the volatile situation in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, and the post-election crisis in Mozambique as obstacles to the consolidation of Africa’s peace and security.

"It is important for South Africa and Egypt to continue playing a key role in promoting a peaceful, stable, and prosperous Africa," he said.

They also deliberated on ways to strengthen their bilateral ties and increase trade and investment. "Despite the geographic distance between us, we are nonetheless closer in our common and shared vision to foster bilateral cooperation, build people-to-people relations, and pursue the creation of a better Africa and a better world," Lamola said, adding that he also met with Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sisi.