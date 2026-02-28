Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on ⁠Saturday rejected what he called the unilateral military ⁠action by the U.S. and Israel against Iran, which he said represented an escalation and contributed to ⁠a ⁠more uncertain and hostile international order.

In a statement posted on social media platform X, ⁠Sanchez also said he rejected the actions of the Iranian regime and ⁠the Revolutionary ‌Guard.

"We ‌demand immediate ⁠de-escalation ‌and full respect for international ⁠law," he ⁠added.

Meanwhile, Russia condemned U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran as a "dangerous adventure" that could spark "catastrophe" in the region and urged its citizens to leave Iran and Israel.

Tehran emerged as one of Russia's closest allies during Moscow's Ukraine offensive and the Kremlin has been calling for restraint amid growing tensions and reports of a possible U.S. intervention in Iran.

"Washington and Tel-Aviv have once again embarked on a dangerous adventure that is rapidly bringing the region to the brink of a humanitarian, economic, and, this cannot be ruled out, radiological catastrophe," Russia's foreign ministry said on Saturday.

"The aggressors' intentions are clear and openly declared: to destroy the constitutional order and overthrow the government of a state they find undesirable, which has refused to submit to the diktat of force and hegemonism," it added.

"The responsibility for the negative consequences of this man-made crisis, including an unpredictable chain reaction and an escalating spiral of violence, lies entirely with them," the ministry said.

Russia said it was "ready to contribute to the search for peaceful solutions" that are "based on international law, mutual respect and balance of interests."

Moscow has urged Russians to leave Iran and issued a similar warning for its citizens in Israel.

In 2025, Russia and Iran signed a strategic partnership treaty aimed at strengthening ties, including in the military sphere.

Kyiv and its Western allies have accused the Islamic republic of supplying Shahed drones and short-range missiles to Russia for its offensive in Ukraine.