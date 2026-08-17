Two drones, reportedly launched from Iran, targeted Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Prime Minister Masrour Barzani's office in Erbil, according to the local security agency.

No casualties were reported in the attack that also targeted the intelligence chief's residence in Erbil, the Directorate General of Counterterrorism (CTD) said in a statement.

"Two explosive drones of the Hadid-110 type were launched from the Iranian side of the border toward the headquarters of the Kurdistan Region Prime Minister’s private office and the residence of the director of the Security Council in Erbil province’s Pirmam district. Fortunately, the attack caused no casualties," it said.

The CTD condemned the overnight attacks, deeming it "completely unacceptable." It also warned that "those responsible for carrying them out bear full responsibility for the consequences."

Details to follow ...