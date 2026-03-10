Syria on Tuesday named a new assistant defense minister responsible for the country’s eastern region, as part of the agreement to integrate the PKK/YPG-dominated Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) into the state, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported.

Assem Ghalyoun, director of media and communications at the Syrian Ministry of Defense, said Sipan Hamo was appointed to the post covering the eastern region of the country.

The appointment comes under a Jan. 30 "comprehensive agreement” between the government and the terrorist organization YPG/SDF aimed at ending division in the country and launching a new phase of integration. It said the deal covering the cities of Hassakeh and Qamishli and the integration of military forces complements a previous agreement signed on Jan. 18.

The latest agreement followed a military operation by the Syrian Army in which it regained large areas in eastern and northeastern Syria after repeated SDF violations of a March 2025 accord.