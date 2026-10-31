Syria is considering joining the Mecca Defence Alliance, a NATO-style security pact linking Türkiye, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani said Saturday, signaling Damascus' interest in deeper regional security cooperation as it seeks to rebuild its military and strengthen diplomatic ties.

"Discussions are currently underway to evaluate Syria's entry into the Mecca alliance," al-Shaibani said during the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) Manama Dialogue in Bahrain.

His remarks indicate that Damascus is seriously examining membership, although no formal application or final decision has been announced.

The pact was signed Aug. 7 in Mecca by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Its central provision considers an armed attack against one member an attack against all three, allowing them to invoke their collective right to self-defense under Article 51 of the U.N. Charter.

The agreement also provides for intelligence sharing, joint military exercises, counterterrorism coordination and defense-industrial cooperation, including potential joint production and technology transfers.

The alliance established a Strategic Political and Defence Committee to oversee its activities and a permanent secretariat in Riyadh. Pakistan's retired Lt. Gen. Nauman Mahmood was appointed its first secretary-general for a three-year term. Membership is open to other countries with the unanimous approval of the founding members.

The arrangement builds on a mutual defense agreement signed by Saudi Arabia and Pakistan in September 2025. Its implementation gained momentum in October, when renewed Houthi attacks on Saudi targets prompted an emergency meeting in Riyadh. The alliance agreed to rapidly deploy previously agreed forces and capabilities to Saudi Arabia as a collective defense measure.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have completed their ratification processes, while Türkiye's domestic approval process remains underway.

Syria seeks closer regional ties

Damascus first publicly acknowledged its interest in the alliance in late August, when al-Shaibani visited Islamabad. The trip marked the first visit to Pakistan by a Syrian foreign minister in nearly two decades.

At the time, he confirmed that Syria had reviewed the agreement but stressed that no decision had been made. He described the three founding countries as important regional powers and highlighted Türkiye's role as a key partner in Syria's reconstruction and security.

The issue gained renewed attention following Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa's Oct. 6 visit to Riyadh for talks with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, amid efforts to strengthen Syria's relations with Arab countries.

Reports suggesting Damascus could provide military assistance to Saudi Arabia were subsequently denied by Syrian officials, who stressed that any cooperation would take place through established bilateral channels.

Syria's interest comes as its transitional leadership works to restore state institutions following the collapse of Bashar Assad's rule. The government has prioritized rebuilding the armed forces, strengthening ties with neighboring countries and reintegrating into regional diplomatic and security structures.

Speaking in Bahrain, al-Shaibani portrayed Syria as a country seeking to move beyond years of instability and contribute to regional security. He also condemned Israeli military operations on Syrian territory, citing more than 1,000 incidents since late 2024, and called for a return to pre-December 2024 positions and the reactivation of the 1974 disengagement agreement between Syria and Israel.

Joining the alliance could give Syria access to intelligence sharing, military training and defense cooperation while providing a framework for collective security commitments.

For Türkiye, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, Syrian membership would extend the alliance's reach into the strategically important Levant. Türkiye already maintains extensive military and security cooperation with Damascus, including efforts to rebuild Syria's armed forces.

However, Syria's military remains in the process of reconstruction and integration after years of conflict. Establishing the operational capacity and military coordination required for meaningful participation could take considerable time.

Any accession would also require unanimous approval from the three founding members and careful management of Syria's relations with other regional powers, particularly Israel and Iran.

Other countries, including Bangladesh and potentially Egypt, have expressed varying levels of interest in the framework or related security cooperation.