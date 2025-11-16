A Syrian committee probing the violent July events in Suwayda said Sunday that its investigation remains underway, aiming to uncover the full truth, secure justice for victims, and prevent future violations.

Judge Hatem al-Nassaan, who heads the committee, told a press conference in Damascus that the committee convened a public briefing "in fulfillment of its legal duty to uncover the truth, establish responsibility, and guarantee justice for victims and those affected."

Nassaan said the July 2025 events in Suwayda, which involved deaths, damage to public and private property, forced displacement, and "grave violations" including hate speech, cannot be addressed through "superficial or political measures," but require a comprehensive investigation meeting legal standards.

He said the committee's mandate is anchored in Justice Ministry Decision No. 1287 of 2025 and derives its legal framework from national laws, Article 51 of the Constitutional Declaration, and international treaties ratified by Syria under Article 18.

The committee, he noted, applies Syrian Penal Code No. 148 of 1949, Article 12 of the Constitutional Declaration, international human rights law, international humanitarian law, the four Geneva Conventions, and Common Article 3, "taking into account principles of humanity, necessity, distinction and proportionality."

Nassaan said the committee's methodology aligns with U.N. guidelines for investigative bodies, prioritizing neutrality, independence, objectivity, and the principle of "no harm."

Members, he said, do not accept instructions from any authority and base conclusions solely on verified facts. Confidentiality is maintained for witnesses, victims, staff, and all collected information.

The committee's tasks include establishing the circumstances of the events, conducting serious investigations into all allegations of violations, receiving complaints, identifying suspects, assigning individual responsibility, direct or indirect, ensuring accountability, and issuing legal recommendations to prevent recurrence elsewhere in Syria.

He said the committee's work over the past three months included site visits to locations in rural Damascus, Idlib, Suwayda, and Daraa provinces; documentation using field forensic tools, evidence collection and preservation.

The committee also interviewed survivors, victims, and eyewitnesses at displacement gathering points and continues to hear testimony.

He said investigations have also covered detainee cases, missing persons, and abductions, with "positive results in some instances." The committee is pursuing a parallel track aimed at promoting humanitarian considerations and building confidence among parties to the conflict.

Nassaan emphasized that the committee's powers "have no ceiling," and that anyone proven to have committed violations "will be held accountable under Syrian law."

Committee spokesperson Ammar Ezzeddine told the state-run SANA news agency that the body "respects victims' rights, understands their legitimate concerns, and operates within national and legal frameworks to achieve justice."

He said findings will be presented to the Justice Ministry and the public, affirming that the final report "will meet international standards" and demonstrate investigative professionalism comparable to any international commission.

Suwayda has observed a ceasefire since July 19 following a weeklong bout of clashes between Druze groups and Bedouin tribes that left hundreds dead.

Since Bashar al-Assad's ouster in late 2024, Syria's new administration has taken several measures to restore security in Syria and pursued political and economic reforms, while promoting social cohesion and working to expand cooperation with regional and international partners.

Assad, Syria's leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia last December, ending the Baath Party regime, which had been in power since 1963. A new transitional administration led by President Ahmad al-Sharaa was formed in January.