Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa said Tuesday that Syria will remain outside the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran unless it comes under direct attack and has no diplomatic options left.

"Unless Syria is targeted by any party, Syria will remain outside ​any conflict," the Syrian president ​said at ⁠an event hosted by think tank Chatham House in London.

"We do not want Syria to be an arena of war. But unfortunately, today, things are not governed by wise minds. The situation is volatile and random," the president said.

The month-long conflict has spread across the region, killing thousands, disrupting energy supplies, and threatening to send the global economy into a tailspin.

"We want Syria ⁠to ⁠have ideal relationships with the entire region, with Lebanon, Iraq, Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, and world powers like the UK, France, Germany and the U.S. I think that Syria is qualified to start a strategic relationship network," he said, responding to a question on whether Syria would stay neutral while the conflict goes on.

Syria has been ⁠keen to stay on the sidelines of the regional conflict that has pulled in neighboring countries, including Lebanon, where armed group Hezbollah ​is locked in fighting with Israeli ground troops, and Iraq, where ​Iran-aligned factions have launched drone and rocket attacks.

Syria sent thousands of troops to its western border ⁠with Lebanon ‌and ‌its eastern border with Iraq earlier ⁠this month. Syria's defense ministry said ‌the deployment was part of efforts to "protect and control the borders amid ​the escalating regional conflict".

"We had ⁠enough war. We paid a large ⁠bill. We are not ready for another war experience," ⁠Syria's president said.

Al-Sharaa was hosted by King Charles III earlier at Buckingham Palace as the Syrian leader made his first official visit to London and met with Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

The UK monarch held an audience with al-Sharaa on Tuesday afternoon, Buckingham Palace said. Al-Sharaa was making his first visit to Britain since ousting long-time iron-fisted former regime leader Bashar Assad in 2024.

Earlier Tuesday, al-Sharaa discussed the war with Iran in talks with Starmer at Downing Street.

The leaders "discussed the need for a viable plan to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, in the face of the severe economic impact of prolonged closure, and agreed to work with others to restore freedom of navigation," a Downing Street spokesperson said.