Syrian authorities said Sunday they had launched a security operation targeting Daesh cells in the countryside of Homs province, following an attack near Palmyra that killed three Americans near the ancient city of Palmyra, state media reported.

The state-run Alikhbariya television said the operation was carried out in response to an attack that targeted Syrian and American forces during a joint field patrol near Palmyra on Saturday.

According to the channel, the security operation focused on the areas of Furqlus, al-Qaryatayn and the surrounding desert regions of Homs province, where Daesh sleeper cells are believed to be active.

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said Saturday that two U.S. troops and a civilian were killed, and three other service members were injured in an ambush by an Daesh gunman in the Palmyra desert area.

U.S. forces operate in Syria as part of an international coalition against Daesh, which was formed under U.S. leadership in 2014. Syria joined the coalition on Nov. 12, 2025.

The coalition has carried out military operations against Daesh in Syria and Iraq since its formation, involving several countries, though Damascus was not previously a party to it.

Since the overthrow of the former regime of Bashar al-Assad in December 2024, Syria's new administration has been seeking to restore security and stabilize conditions across the country.