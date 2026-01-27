Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa is set to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Wednesday, according to Syrian media reports.

Private broadcaster Syria TV said al-Sharaa will visit the Russian capital and hold talks with Putin, without providing further details.

The trip will mark al-Sharaa’s second visit to Moscow.

It comes as government forces advance into areas previously controlled by the U.S.-led coalition against Daesh and the YPG-dominated SDF, while the Syrian army has regained full control of Raqqa and Deir ez-Zor provinces, along with large parts of Aleppo and Hasakah.

Resumption of Syrian-Russian relations

In mid-October, al-Sharaa visited Moscow at the head of a high-level delegation and was received by Putin at the Kremlin.

The visit was the first since the fall of Bashar Assad on Dec. 8, 2024. Moscow had backed Assad’s government.

Talks during that visit focused on boosting cooperation in the economy, food security and energy sectors.

Both sides also stressed the need to preserve stability in Syria and the wider region and to deepen the countries’ longstanding partnership.

The visit followed a trip by Syria’s foreign minister to Moscow and preceded an official three-day visit by the Syrian defense minister.

During that trip, the defense minister discussed strengthening ties between the two countries’ defense ministries, including cooperation in military training and other areas.