Syria's interim president, Ahmed al-Sharaa, signed Thursday the country's constitutional declaration that will be enforced throughout a five-year transitional period.

Al-Sharaa said he hoped the constitutional declaration would mark the start of "a new history for Syria, where we replace oppression with justice," as he signed the document setting out the transitional period.

An expert committee tasked with drafting the document presented it to Sharaa, outlining key provisions for the post-Assad era.

The declaration also mandates the dissolution of the existing Constitutional Court, branding it as a "remnant of the previous regime.”

In its place, the president is granted authority to appoint a new constitutional court operating under existing legal frameworks until a new judicial system is established.

The committee emphasized the judiciary’s independence and the crucial role of judges. It further stated that any decision regarding the president’s dismissal, removal, or limitation of powers would fall under the jurisdiction of the Legislature of Syria, the country's parliament.

Abdulhamid Al-Awak, one of the seven members of the committee al-Sharaa tasked to draft the temporary constitution, told a press conference Thursday that it will maintain some previsions from the previous one, including the stipulation that the head of state has to be a Muslim and Islamic law is the main source of jurisprudence.

However, Al-Awak, a constitutional law expert who teaches at the Mardin Artuklu University in Türkiye, also said the temporary constitution includes provisions that enshrine freedom of expression and the press.

The constitution will "balance between social security and freedom" during Syria's shaky political situation, he said.

A new committee to draft a permanent constitution will now be formed.

A key goal of the interim constitution was to provide a timeline for the country’s political transition out of its interim phase.

In December, Al-Sharaa said it could take up to three years to rewrite Syria’s constitution and up to five years to organize and hold elections.

Al-Sharaa appointed a committee to draft the new constitution after Syria held a national dialogue conference last month, which called for announcing a temporary constitution and holding interim parliamentary elections.