Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shaibani met the U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Syria and Iraq, Tom Barrack, in Istanbul Sunday.

The two sides discussed bilateral relations and ways to strengthen cooperation further, in addition to reviewing the latest international developments and ongoing efforts to promote stability across the region.

In a statement published on its official platforms, the Syrian Foreign Ministry said that the discussions focused on enhancing Syrian-American relations, as well as regional stability initiatives and current regional and international developments.

The meeting comes amid growing momentum in Syria-U.S. ties following a series of official meetings and diplomatic contacts addressing regional stability, economic cooperation, and Syria’s reintegration into the regional and international community.

Al-Shaibani had previously met Barrack in the Turkish capital, Ankara, in April, where the two officials discussed regional developments and ways to support stability in Syria.

'Opportunity must be seized'

Following the meeting, Barrack described Syria as “an opportunity that must be seized,” adding that U.S. President Donald Trump viewed Syria as “an opportunity rather than a problem to be managed.”

His remarks reflected Washington’s support for efforts aimed at fostering stability and greater openness in the country.

The Istanbul meeting comes just weeks after President Trump reappointed Barrack as Special Presidential Envoy for Syria and Iraq while retaining his post as U.S. Ambassador to Türkiye, a move that expanded his regional responsibilities.

The appointment followed an announcement by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio that Barrack’s mission as U.S. Special Envoy to Syria had concluded.

President Trump subsequently decided to entrust him with broader responsibilities encompassing Syria and Iraq.

Barrack is regarded as one of the first American officials involved in Middle Eastern affairs. He plays a key role in overseeing political, security, and economic issues related to Syria as part of broader U.S. efforts to promote regional stability, combat terrorism and curb Iranian influence.