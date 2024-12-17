The leader of the group that orchestrated Syrian dictator Bashar Assad's ouster has vowed to disband the country's anti-regime forces.

Assad fled Syria on Dec. 8, as opposition groups, led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), captured the capital Damascus, ending decades of brutal dictatorship and years of civil war.

HTS leader Abu Mohammed al-Golani, now using his real name Ahmed al-Sharaa, has sought to reassure minorities at home and governments abroad that the country's interim leaders will protect all Syrians as well as state institutions.

Meeting Monday with members of the Druze community, he said all rebel factions would "be disbanded and the fighters trained to join the ranks of the defense ministry."

"All will be subject to the law," he added, according to posts on the group's Telegram channel.

He also emphasized the need for unity in the multi-ethnic and multi-confessional country.

"Syria must remain united," he said. "There must be a social contract between the state and all religions to guarantee social justice."

The comments came shortly after Assad broke his silence for the first time since fleeing Syria to Russia, claiming he had been evacuated from a military base at Moscow's request.

Russia, along with Iran and Lebanon's Hezbollah, helped prop up Assad's rule.

"My departure from Syria was neither planned nor did it occur during the final hours of the battles, as some have claimed," said a statement from Assad on the ousted presidency's Telegram channel.

"Moscow requested that the base's command arrange an immediate evacuation to Russia," he added.

However, five former officials have told Agence France-Presse (AFP) that Assad departed Syria hours before rebel forces seized Damascus.