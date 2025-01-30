Syria’s new leadership announced Wednesday that Ahmed al-Sharaa has been named interim president and assigned to establish a transitional legislature following Bashar Assad’s ouster last month, state media reported.

A anti-regime alliance led by al-Sharaa's Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) ousted Assad on Dec. 8 after a lightning offensive, ending five decades of his family's iron-fisted rule, with a transitional government previously installed to steer the country until March 1.

He was appointed "as the country's president in the transitional phase," state news agency SANA reported, quoting military official Hassan Abdel Ghani, without specifying a timeframe, adding that he would also represent the country "in international forums."

Al-Sharaa was tasked with forming "a temporary legislative council ... until a permanent constitution for the country is decided," SANA said, adding that the Assad-era parliament had been dissolved and the 2012 constitution suspended.

The announcements came during a conference on "the victory of the Syrian revolution" that was also attended by Al-Sharaa, Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani and the heads of armed factions.

Abdel Ghani also announced the dissolution of all armed groups involved in Assad's ouster, as well as the former government's army and security agencies.

"All military factions and political and civil revolutionary bodies are dissolved and integrated into state institutions", SANA reported Abdel Ghani as saying.

'Civil peace'

He also announced "the dissolution of the defunct regime's army", security agencies "and all the militias it established, and the formation of a new security apparatus that preserves citizens' security" and the "reconstruction of the Syrian army."

The Syrian army has effectively collapsed, along with the other instruments of Assad's rule.

The Baath party which ruled Syria for decades was also dissolved, SANA reported.

In a speech at the event, Al-Sharaa set out Syria's priorities as "filling the power vacuum, preserving civil peace, rebuilding state institutions and working to construct a development-oriented economy," SANA said.

"The mission of the victorious is heavy and their responsibility is immense," Al-Sharaa added.

Last month, he said it could take four years before elections could be held, and up to three years to rewrite the country's constitution.

Nationwide celebration

Meanwhile, celebrations broke out across Syria on Wednesday evening following al-Sharaa's appointment as transitional president.

In Damascus, Umayyad Square, the largest square in the capital, saw a large gathering celebrating the appointment.

Attendees waved Syrian flags and chanted slogans supporting al-Sharaa and opposing the long-time rule of toppled dictator Assad.

"Hundreds of cars roamed the neighbourhoods of the capital, waving the Syrian flag in a joyful and celebratory atmosphere," said Ziad Ali, who participated in a car parade in Damascus.

"Everyone in the neighbourhood exchanged congratulations on social media, and hundreds came out to Baramkeh Square to celebrate, performing dabke dances despite the cold weather," Ali, a resident of Baramkeh, told Deutsche Presse-Agentur (dpa).

In the town of Jdeidet Artouz, west of Damascus, hundreds of residents took to the streets, both on foot and in cars, following the announcement by the Military Operations Administration of al-Sharaa's appointment as transitional president.

Mustafa Abdullah, from Raqqa province, carried the Syrian flag while chanting, "Raise your head high, you're a free Syrian – we'll crush them, crush the Assad family!"

Abdullah told dpa: "We urge President al-Sharaa to work on liberating the provinces of Raqqa, Hassakeh and Deir el-Zour, and expelling the SDF forces occupying the Jazira region. Celebrations are also underway in these areas, as they are part of Syria, and we will never accept their division."

In the evening, roads looked deserted in Damascus as Syrians eagerly awaited the "victory speech" from al-Sharaa.

Judge Abdullah Saad, speaking from Aleppo, said, "Today's decisions to dissolve the army, security agencies, and parliament, and suspend the 2012 Constitution, are natural outcomes of the revolutionary factions taking control of governance."

Saad told dpa: "The celebrations currently sweeping all Syrian cities are a testament to the legitimacy given to Ahmed al-Sharaa. This aligns with the decision of revolutionary faction leaders to appoint al-Sharaa as president, from whom we expect significant contributions to serve the country."