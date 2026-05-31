Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa and U.S. President Donald Trump discussed supporting the Syrian economy and the latest regional developments in a phone call, the Syrian presidency said Sunday.

During the call, Sharaa said ⁠lifting the remaining U.S. sanctions on Syria was essential to reviving the economy and attracting investments, according to the statement.

The United States says some sanctions remain in place despite dismantling most of its Syria sanctions regime and repealing the Caesar Act, which imposed sweeping measures ⁠on individuals, ⁠companies and institutions linked to former President Bashar Assad.

Washington says sanctions will continue to target Assad and his associates, as well as alleged human rights abusers, traffickers in the addictive stimulant captagon, and other actors it says are ⁠destabilizing the region.

The U.S. has also said it is reviewing Syria's designation as a state sponsor of terrorism, which carries restrictions on U.S. foreign assistance, defence exports and certain financial transactions.

Lifting the remaining ⁠sanctions ‌is widely ‌seen as key to the ⁠success of Syria's new ‌government.

Several Saudi firms are planning billion-dollar investments in the country ⁠as part of Riyadh's efforts to ⁠support its recovery, while other Gulf states ⁠have also pledged financial assistance.