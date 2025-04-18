Syria's interim president, Ahmed al-Sharaa, met with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani in Qatar on Thursday, marking their first official talks, according to Iraqi and Syrian state media.

Mediated by Qatar and attended by Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the meeting comes ahead of al-Sharaa’s expected participation in the Arab summit in Baghdad on May 17.

In January, al-Sharaa was appointed interim president and pledged to form an inclusive transitional government to rebuild Syria’s shattered public institutions and run the country until elections, which he said could take up to five years.

Syria issued a constitutional declaration designed to serve as the foundation for the interim period led by al-Sharaa.

The declaration preserved a central role for Islamic law and guaranteed women’s rights and freedom of expression.

During Thursday’s meeting, al-Sudani called for the start of a comprehensive political process and the protection of Syria’s social, religious and national diversity – especially following an attack on Alawites last month.

Hundreds of Alawites were killed in Syria’s western coastal region in apparent retribution for a deadly ambush on Syria’s new security forces by armed loyalists of toppled Syrian President Bashar Assad, an Alawite.

Al-Sudani also stressed the importance of the new Syrian government taking serious steps to combat Daesh.

He said progress on these issues could help strengthen ties between Baghdad and Damascus.

Both leaders agreed to respect the sovereignty of their respective countries and reject all forms of foreign interference.