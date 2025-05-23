A delegation from the Arab-Islamic Ministerial Committee on Gaza met with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot in Paris on Friday to discuss ending Israel’s war on Gaza and advancing a two-state solution.

Formed on Nov. 11, 2023, the committee comprises foreign ministers from Jordan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Bahrain, Türkiye, Indonesia, Nigeria, and Palestine, along with the secretaries-general of the Arab League and Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

According to a statement by the Jordanian Foreign Ministry, the delegation included Jordan's Ayman Safadi, Saudi Arabia's Faisal bin Farhan, and Egypt's Badr Abdelatty.

The ministers discussed with Barrot "international efforts to end the war on Gaza and ensure humanitarian aid flow" to the besieged territory, the statement said.

The talks also addressed "supporting peace initiatives in the region and implementing a two-state solution (Palestinian and Israeli) in accordance with relevant international laws to achieve regional security and prosperity."

The meeting also reviewed preparations for the upcoming high-level international conference on the two-state solution, scheduled for June 17-20 at the UN headquarters in New York under a joint Saudi-French chairmanship.

On May 16, assistant secretary-general of the Arab League, Hossam Zaki, said the conference "will be serious and comprehensive," as it will discuss the political, economic, and social aspects of the Palestinian issue from all angles.

In April, French President Emmanuel Macron announced that his country may recognize the state of Palestine in the coming months, noting that this could happen at an international conference on the two-state solution in June.

Israel continues to reject international calls for a cease-fire in Gaza, as its army has been pursuing a brutal offensive since October 2023, killing over 53,800 Palestinians, most of them women and children.​​​​​​​

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.​​​​​​​

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.